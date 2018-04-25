Woman accused of trying to abduct babies from hospitals in two states claims she was giving out Bibles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- A woman charged with felony breaking and entering at a North Carolina hospital says she was not trying to abduct newborns, but rather hand out first baby Bibles, according to WGHP.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s police department charged Linda Everett after they say she went into areas of the women’s and children’s hospital in Wilmington unauthorized on April 5th.

Police in High Point say she turned herself in last week.

“I am not that person,” Everett said. “I am not that person to do that and it hurts. I mean it really got to me.”

Linda Everett says she was at Betty H. Cameron Women's & Children's Hospital in Wilmington on April 5 to pass out first baby Bibles.

"All I was doing was giving a gift and to me, that is no crime,” Everett said.

Hospital police say she wasn’t supposed to be there. A spokesperson for the hospital said Everett was denied access and was later spotted in an unauthorized area.

“I didn't see anything wrong with it,” Everett said. “A nurse told me and escorted me into that room.”

Police charged Everett with three counts of breaking and entering and stealing $50 worth of religious items from the hospital.

Law enforcement agencies were alerted to keep an eye out for her after she reportedly went into the neonatal units at hospitals in both North and South Carolina. They feared it was an attempt to abduct a child.

“I did not go in there to try to kidnap any child because I wouldn't want that to happen to me,” Everett said. “I wouldn't even let my own children spend the night with other people because I wouldn't know who would go to their house.”

Everett says she’s a former firefighter, a newlywed and has three kids.

She tried to adopt another child in the past and says she is currently a few months pregnant.

“My husband wants one and I will do my best to try to get my husband one but I will do so legally through my belly or through an agency,” Everett said.

Everett believes someone she is in a feud with has set her up.

She has a court date scheduled next month in New Hanover County.