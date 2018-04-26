4 Edmond students receive perfect ACT scores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - They are like most teenagers - enjoy video games, food and friends. But, there is one thing that sets the four young men apart in the sea of students at Edmond Santa Fe High School.

Brian Cartlon, Michael Yu, Connor Lawrence and Joshua Zhu each aced the ACT.

“I stayed up late to check the scores and, when they came out, I text all my friends," Lawrence said. "I couldn’t believe it. Neither could my friends.”

It is the rarest of all academic achievements. Fewer than 1 percent of all test takers earn a 36.

Four students in one school is unheard of. The whiz kids credit the teachers.

“They are helpful, kind," Zhu said. "Whenever I need help, they are always there for me.”

They also recognize their parents for instilling discipline.

“They say to finish the stuff you have to do first and then you have your own time," Yu said.

And, all the students agree extracurricular activities helped academic success.

“I think, if you can pursue any extracurricular activity, music especially in my opinion, that can really, really help your intellectual development," Carlton said.

33 and up, you're in an Ivy League territory. Most of the young men are undecided.

Cartlon is the only senior in the bunch. He's heading to Norman for a National Merit Scholarship.

All of them are destined for greatness, whatever path they ultimately choose.

“Get a good job, settle down, not be too famous,” Lawrence said.