Baker Mayfield First Pick in the NFL Draft to the Cleveland Browns

NORMAN, Okla. – On the first day of the 2018 NFL Draft, one local player is already making headlines with his selection.

Baker Mayfield, the outspoken and passionate quarterback for the University of Oklahoma, was the top pick in the draft selected by the Cleveland Browns.

While taking the world of college football by storm, Mayfield became the sixth OU football player to become a Heisman Trophy winner this past season.

After the season came to an end with the Sooners’ overtime loss to Georgia in the Rose Bowl, NFL analysts began discussing what was next for the quarterback.

While he is obviously talented, many were concerned about whether teams would take a chance on him because of his antics off of the field.

After beating Ohio State at home 31-16, Mayfield attempted to plant an OU flag in the middle of the “O” at midfield as a celebration.

Two days later, Mayfield went before reporters and apologized for his actions.

Mayfield had to make another apology following his actions during the Kansas game. While OU was on its way to a blowout win over Kansas, Mayfield stunned coaches when he made a crude gesture on the sidelines.

“What I did today, tonight was unacceptable. I am a competitive player but what I did is unacceptable so I apologize. It’s disrespectful, it’s not the example I want to set, it’s not the legacy I want to leave at OU, so I truly do apologize,” Mayfield said. As punishment, Mayfield did not start against West Virginia and was not listed as a captain.

In an article published in The Players’ Tribune, Mayfield went on to explain that his passion for the game can lead to bad decisions.

“The truth is, I’m always going to remember what it was like being that kid who was too small to even be given a second look. I’m going to remember what it feels like to be doubted and how amazing it feels to overcome that doubt. In order to be my best, I need to play with an edge,” he wrote. “Sometimes my passion has been mistaken for immaturity- and there definitely were some moments when I was out of line that I ultimately apologized for. But these past four years, I was living out my lifelong dream, and I’m proud that I did it on my terms.”