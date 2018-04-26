Baker Mayfield recreates iconic Brett Farve photo

NORMAN, Okla. – A former OU star is making headlines for recreating an iconic Brett Farve photo.

Baker Mayfield put a lot of thought into recreating Brett Farve’s iconic 1991 NFL draft-day photo.

In Farve’s original photo, taken by Biloxi Sun Herald photographer Tim Isbell, he is surrounded by family and friends on the night he was selected by the Falcons in the NFL draft’s second round, the Norman Transcript reports.

Mayfield recreated the photo, wearing an OU shirt, jean shorts and held a boxy cordless phone while his friends and family stood around dressed in similar shirts and while wearing wigs.

Mayfield posted the photo to Twitter, which Farve later responded to.

“There are those people who are in your corner no matter what, you can’t do any wrong, even when you do wrong. And then there are those people that no matter what you do they’re going to dislike you and that’s not going to change.” – Brett Favre #DraftEve #MMO pic.twitter.com/6bCE9SxqI6 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) April 26, 2018

“Good luck tonight….and remember to send my Jorts back tomorrow,” Farve said.

Good luck tonight….and remember to send my Jorts back tomorrow. — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) April 26, 2018

While taking the world of college football by storm, Mayfield became the sixth OU football player to become a Heisman Trophy winner.

Many analysts suggested that Mayfield would likely be a first round draft pick, but new reports suggest he may go higher than most anticipated.

ESPN reports that Mayfield has “definitely” been a consideration for the first pick of the NFL Draft, which belongs to the Cleveland Browns.

A league source told ESPN that the former Oklahoma quarterback cannot be ruled out as a possibility for the top overall selection.

According to the Norman Transcript, Mayfield will not attend Thursday’s draft. Instead, he is watching on television with family and friends in Austin.

The NFL Draft will be held from April 26 to April 28.