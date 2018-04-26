Caught on camera: Near home invasion while metro couple slept

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A doorbell surveillance camera caught a man trying to break into a home near Memorial and May on Wednesday night. He left before he was successful, but now the couple who was asleep in the house is asking authorities for help identifying him.

Holly Greer and her boyfriend woke up to discover they had notifications from the surveillance camera, alerting them that someone was at the door around 3 a.m.

"It was 3 o'clock, 3:06 a.m. and 3:18 a.m. that he tried to make access to our front door," she said. Their dog was staying with a friend, so there was no one to warn them. "We don't know what we would have done if he ended up getting in."

Videos showed a man with a goatee wearing a pullover sweatshirt rattle the door, examining the area around it. Later, he pulls out a knife to help get in.

"They had a knife," Greer said. "Who knows what else they were carrying."

A neighbor told the couple she saw him cross back and forth around the property, trying the front door, the pool door, and the mail box.

"She ended up flashing a flashlight over here, which got him scared off and he took off on foot towards May Avenue," Greer said.

A chilling incident for any homeowner.

"It gave me a little mini heart attack thinking that somebody could have gotten in," Greer said. "What were they going to do when they got in?"

Greer and her boyfriend made a report with police, who said the next step may be to post it on social media, looking for a tip.

Meanwhile, the couple is planning to increase security.

"This was kind of a wake up call that we want more security now for sure," Greer said, "and hopefully for the rest of our neighbors as well."