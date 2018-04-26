Deadly officer-involved shooting in Texas reportedly connected to Norman kidnapping

NORMAN, Okla. – A deadly officer-involved shooting in Texas is reportedly connected to a Norman kidnapping.

Thursday morning, officers in Burkburnett , Texas located a suspect vehicle believed to be related to a kidnapping out of Norman, KAUZ reports.

Officers started chasing the vehicle and were eventually able to puncture the vehicle’s tires.

A short time later, the suspect went into a ditch, KAUZ reports.

That is when the victim got out of the vehicle.

Officials say the suspect also got out of the vehicle, tackled the victim and started stabbing her.

According to KAUZ, one of the officers then shot the suspect.

The suspect died from his injuries.

The victim was flown to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect or the victim.

Police in the area confirmed with KAUZ that the kidnapping case is from Norman.

Officials with the Norman Police Department reportedly told KAUZ that they responded to reports of a domestic disturbance Thursday morning.

Officers in Norman learned the suspect and the victim left the scene and were believed to be headed towards Texas.

Police officials told KAUZ that the victim and the suspect were in a domestic relationship.