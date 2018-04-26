× Free medication drop off event coming to Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s time to clean out those medicine cabinets and safely get rid of those outdated medications.

The Coalition Against the Rx drug Epidemic is hosting the ‘Drive Up Drop Off’ medication take-back event.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, organizers will be collecting unused and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications at several locations in the metro.

Residents can drop off medications at the following locations:

Homeland- 9225 N. May Ave. in Oklahoma City

Homeland- 1108 N.W. 18th St. in Oklahoma City

Cash Saver- 4129 S.E. 29th St. in Del City.

“Nearly everyone has at least one prescription drug in their home. Properly storing and disposing of your medications can prevent abuse and overdoses, is safe for your family, and is environmentally friendly,” Laura Brennan, chairperson of CARxE, said. “We are excited to partner with Homeland and Cash Saver to bring this take-back event to locations convenient for Oklahoma County residents. We’re making it very simple – just Drive Up Drop Off!”

Pills and patches will be accepted at the event. However, no liquids, inhalers or syringes will be allowed.