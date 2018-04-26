Full list of May 2018 arrivals, departures for Netflix

This is always an exciting list for Netflix users!

Here is everything coming to and leaving Netflix in May 2018.

Arrivals

May 1

27: Gone Too Soon



A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana



Amelie



Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1



Beautiful Girls



Darc



God’s Own Country



Hachi: A Dog’s Tale



Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay



Hellboy II: The Golden Army



High School Musical 3: Senior Year



John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City

Mr. Woodcock



My Perfect Romance



Pocoyo & Cars



Pocoyo & The Space Circus



Queens of Comedy: Season 1



Reasonable Doubt



Red Dragon



Scream 2



Shrek



Simon: Season 1



Sliding Doors



Sometimes

The Bourne Ultimatum



The Carter Effect



The Clapper



The Reaping



The Strange Name Movie



Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2

May 2

Jailbreak

A Little Help with Carol Burnett

Anon

Busted!: Season 1

Dear White People: Volume 2

End Game

Forgive Us Our Debts

Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2

Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo

Manhunt

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey

No Estoy Loca

The Rain: Season 1

May 5

Faces Places

May 6

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (streaming every Sunday; season 1 finale on May 13)

May 8

Desolation

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives

May 9

Dirty Girl

May 11

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3

Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist

Spirit Riding Free: Season 5

The Kissing Booth

The Who Was? Show: Season 1

May 13

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife

May 14

The Phantom of the Opera

May 15

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4

Grand Designs: Seasons 13–14

Only God Forgives

The Game 365: Seasons 15–16

May 16

89

Mamma Mia!

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Kingdom

Wanted

May 18

Cargo

Catching Feelings

Inspector Gadget: Season 4

May 19

Bridge to Terabithia

Scandal: Season 7

Small Town Crime

May 20

Some Kind of Beautiful

May 21

Señora Acero: Season 4

May 22

Mob Psycho 100: Season 1

Shooter: Season 2

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2

Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here

May 23

Explained

May 24

Fauda: Season 2

Survivors Guide to Prison

May 25

Ibiza

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

The Toys That Made Us: Season 2

Trollhunters: Part 3

May 26

Sara’s Notebook

May 27

The Break with Michelle Wolf

May 29

Coco

May 30

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4

May 31

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern

Date TBD

Arrow: Season 6



Dynasty: Season 1



Riverdale: Season 2



Supernatural: Season 13



The Flash: Season 4

Departures

Leaving May 1

Bridget Jones’s Diary



Casper



Chappie



Charlotte’s Web



Field of Dreams



GoodFellas



Ocean’s Eleven



Sahara



Silent Hill



The Exorcism of Emily Rose



The Hurt Locker



To Rome With Love



To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar



Leaving May 2

12 Dates of Christmas



Beauty & the Briefcase



Cadet Kelly



Camp Rock



Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam



Cow Belles



Cyberbully



Disney’s The Cheetah Girls



Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2



Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World



Frenemies



Geek Charming



Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas



Hello Sister, Goodbye Life



High School Musical



High School Musical 2



Jump In!



Lemonade Mouth



Little Einsteins: Seasons 1–2



My Fake Fiancé



Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension



Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1–4



Princess Protection Program



Princess: A Modern Fairytale



Read It and Weep



Revenge of the Bridesmaids



Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure



Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1–2



StarStruck



Teen Spirit



The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1–5



Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior



Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie



Leaving May 7

The Host



Leaving May 12

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby



Leaving May 30