Full list of May 2018 arrivals, departures for Netflix

This is always an exciting list for Netflix users!
Here is everything coming to and leaving Netflix in May 2018.
Arrivals
May 1
- 27: Gone Too Soon
- A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
- Amelie
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1
- Beautiful Girls
- Darc
- God’s Own Country
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City
- Mr. Woodcock
- My Perfect Romance
- Pocoyo & Cars
- Pocoyo & The Space Circus
- Queens of Comedy: Season 1
- Reasonable Doubt
- Red Dragon
- Scream 2
- Shrek
- Simon: Season 1
- Sliding Doors
- Sometimes
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- The Carter Effect
- The Clapper
- The Reaping
- The Strange Name Movie
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2
May 2
- Jailbreak
- A Little Help with Carol Burnett
- Anon
- Busted!: Season 1
- Dear White People: Volume 2
- End Game
- Forgive Us Our Debts
- Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2
- Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
- Manhunt
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey
- No Estoy Loca
- The Rain: Season 1
May 5
- Faces Places
May 6
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (streaming every Sunday; season 1 finale on May 13)
May 8
- Desolation
- Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives
May 9
- Dirty Girl
May 11
- Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3
- Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 5
- The Kissing Booth
- The Who Was? Show: Season 1
May 13
- Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife
May 14
- The Phantom of the Opera
May 15
- Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4
- Grand Designs: Seasons 13–14
- Only God Forgives
- The Game 365: Seasons 15–16
May 16
- 89
- Mamma Mia!
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- The Kingdom
- Wanted
May 18
- Cargo
- Catching Feelings
- Inspector Gadget: Season 4
May 19
- Bridge to Terabithia
- Scandal: Season 7
- Small Town Crime
May 20
- Some Kind of Beautiful
May 21
- Señora Acero: Season 4
May 22
- Mob Psycho 100: Season 1
- Shooter: Season 2
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2
- Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here
May 23
- Explained
May 24
- Fauda: Season 2
- Survivors Guide to Prison
May 25
- Ibiza
- Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
- The Toys That Made Us: Season 2
- Trollhunters: Part 3
May 26
- Sara’s Notebook
May 27
- The Break with Michelle Wolf
May 29
- Coco
May 30
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4
May 31
- Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern
Date TBD
- Arrow: Season 6
- Dynasty: Season 1
- Riverdale: Season 2
- Supernatural: Season 13
- The Flash: Season 4
Departures
Leaving May 1
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Casper
- Chappie
- Charlotte’s Web
- Field of Dreams
- GoodFellas
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Sahara
- Silent Hill
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- The Hurt Locker
- To Rome With Love
- To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Leaving May 2
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Beauty & the Briefcase
- Cadet Kelly
- Camp Rock
- Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
- Cow Belles
- Cyberbully
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World
- Frenemies
- Geek Charming
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
- Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
- High School Musical
- High School Musical 2
- Jump In!
- Lemonade Mouth
- Little Einsteins: Seasons 1–2
- My Fake Fiancé
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1–4
- Princess Protection Program
- Princess: A Modern Fairytale
- Read It and Weep
- Revenge of the Bridesmaids
- Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
- Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1–2
- StarStruck
- Teen Spirit
- The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1–5
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
Leaving May 7
- The Host
Leaving May 12
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Leaving May 30
- Disney’s The Jungle Book