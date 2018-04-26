Warm temperatures in store ahead of cold front

Full list of May 2018 arrivals, departures for Netflix

Arrivals

May 1

  • 27: Gone Too Soon
  • A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
  • Amelie
  • Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1
  • Beautiful Girls
  • Darc
  • God’s Own Country
  • Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
  • Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
  • Hellboy II: The Golden Army
  • High School Musical 3: Senior Year
  • John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City
  • Mr. Woodcock
  • My Perfect Romance
  • Pocoyo & Cars
  • Pocoyo & The Space Circus
  • Queens of Comedy: Season 1
  • Reasonable Doubt
  • Red Dragon
  • Scream 2
  • Shrek
  • Simon: Season 1
  • Sliding Doors
  • Sometimes
  • The Bourne Ultimatum
  • The Carter Effect
  • The Clapper
  • The Reaping
  • The Strange Name Movie
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2

May 2

  • Jailbreak
  • A Little Help with Carol Burnett
  • Anon
  • Busted!: Season 1
  • Dear White People: Volume 2
  • End Game
  • Forgive Us Our Debts
  • Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2
  • Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
  • Manhunt
  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey
  • No Estoy Loca
  • The Rain: Season 1

May 5

  • Faces Places

May 6

  • The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (streaming every Sunday; season 1 finale on May 13)

May 8

  • Desolation
  • Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives

May 9

  • Dirty Girl

May 11

  • Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3
  • Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist
  • Spirit Riding Free: Season 5
  • The Kissing Booth
  • The Who Was? Show: Season 1

May 13

  • Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife

May 14

  • The Phantom of the Opera

May 15

  • Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4
  • Grand Designs: Seasons 13–14
  • Only God Forgives
  • The Game 365: Seasons 15–16

May 16

  • 89
  • Mamma Mia!
  • The 40-Year-Old Virgin
  • The Kingdom
  • Wanted

May 18

  • Cargo
  • Catching Feelings
  • Inspector Gadget: Season 4

May 19

  • Bridge to Terabithia
  • Scandal: Season 7
  • Small Town Crime

May 20

  • Some Kind of Beautiful

May 21

  • Señora Acero: Season 4

May 22

  • Mob Psycho 100: Season 1
  • Shooter: Season 2
  • Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2
  • Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here

May 23

  • Explained

May 24

  • Fauda: Season 2
  • Survivors Guide to Prison

May 25

  • Ibiza
  • Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
  • The Toys That Made Us: Season 2
  • Trollhunters: Part 3

May 26

  • Sara’s Notebook

May 27

  • The Break with Michelle Wolf

May 29

  • Coco

May 30

  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4

May 31

  • Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern

Date TBD

  • Arrow: Season 6
  • Dynasty: Season 1
  • Riverdale: Season 2
  • Supernatural: Season 13
  • The Flash: Season 4

Departures

Leaving May 1

  • Bridget Jones’s Diary
  • Casper
  • Chappie
  • Charlotte’s Web
  • Field of Dreams
  • GoodFellas
  • Ocean’s Eleven
  • Sahara
  • Silent Hill
  • The Exorcism of Emily Rose
  • The Hurt Locker
  • To Rome With Love
  • To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Leaving May 2

  • 12 Dates of Christmas
  • Beauty & the Briefcase
  • Cadet Kelly
  • Camp Rock
  • Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
  • Cow Belles
  • Cyberbully
  • Disney’s The Cheetah Girls
  • Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2
  • Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World
  • Frenemies
  • Geek Charming
  • Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
  • Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
  • High School Musical
  • High School Musical 2
  • Jump In!
  • Lemonade Mouth
  • Little Einsteins: Seasons 1–2
  • My Fake Fiancé
  • Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
  • Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1–4
  • Princess Protection Program
  • Princess: A Modern Fairytale
  • Read It and Weep
  • Revenge of the Bridesmaids
  • Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
  • Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1–2
  • StarStruck
  • Teen Spirit
  • The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1–5
  • Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
  • Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

Leaving May 7

  • The Host

Leaving May 12

  • Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Leaving May 30

  • Disney’s The Jungle Book