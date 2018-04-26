‘Girl Tech’ program inspires female students to pursue STEM careers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A program at a local technology center is inspiring high school girls to focus on the future.

Our world runs on technology, but jobs in the tech field are overwhelmingly filled by men. However, a group of girls from local high schools and their mentors are working to change that.

“We’re really, really excited, and we work with these young women for eight months and they all receive a mentor from the industry - from science, technology, engineering or math," said Valerie McMurry, Girl Tech and Wellness Coordinator.

The 'Girl Tech' program is taught at Metro Technology Center in Oklahoma City. It encourages girls to seek jobs in STEM-related fields.

“It’s an eye-opening experience for them to sort of see that they’re a lot more options that they may have even been aware of," said Melody Stinson, an architect and mentor.

“You get to interact with the girls on a face-to-face basis, where they can ask you a lot of different questions and you can answer them," said Aquilah Ahmad, a lead electronics engineer and mentor.

One of the big keys to helping the students succeed is the knowledge and guidance their mentors share with them.

“The mentors are really open to us. They’re really supportive," said Perla Escamilla, an 11th grade student. "So, if we need anything like if we need help with scholarships, if we need help with filling out job applications, they’re always there. And, they always like helping."

“Just getting to come here and like hear from different people who’ve been in different fields, it has been really helpful," said Jordan Jones, a ninth grade student.

'What's Right With Our Schools' sponsor, Oklahoma Energy Resources Board, is proud to recognize the 'Girl Tech' program.

“On behalf of the OERB, we would like to present this check to you in the amount of $600. Congratulations!” said Cheryl Standage, with OERB.

