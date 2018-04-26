× Gov. Fallin reduces number of counties covered under burn ban

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several days of rainfall have helped give firefighters an upper hand on wildfires in western Oklahoma, and now the governor’s burn ban is being modified.

On Thursday, Gov. Mary Fallin issued a proclamation reducing the number of counties that are covered under the burn ban.

Counties that remain under the governor’s burn ban are as follows:

Beaver

Beckham

Cimarron

Dewey

Ellis

Greer

Harmon

Harper

Jackson

Major

Roger Mills

Texas

Woods

Woodward.

“Wetting rains have reduced the dangerous wildfire conditions that were prevalent in a large part of the state for the past few weeks,” said Oklahoma Forestry Services Director and State Forester George Geissler. “However, there are some parts of the state still at risk for additional fire danger.”

Under the ban, residents cannot build campfires, bonfires or set fire to any forest, grass, woods, wildlands or marshes. Fireworks, burning trash or other materials outdoors are not permitted.

Grilling is allowed as long as it is in a grilling receptacle and is conducted over a non-flammable surface.

“We have seen the devastation that wildfires have caused in our state over the past few months, and I urge citizens to continue to be vigilant, especially in those counties still under burn bans,” Fallin said.