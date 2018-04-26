Grandfather breaking his silence on 1999 cold case investigation after arrest is made in case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELCH, Okla. - The grandfather of one of the girls who was kidnapped after her parents were shot to death inside their Welch home is now speaking out on the investigation.

Glen Freeman said his granddaughter, Ashley Freeman, spent every summer with him, until she and her friend, Lauria Bible, vanished.

"She was everything," Glen told News 4.

Glen's son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Kathy Freeman, were shot and killed, then left to burn on Glen's property.

Although one of the men allegedly responsible for the crimes is in custody, Glen said he wants more answers.

He said his son, Danny, did have a drug problem in the past, but he doesn't believe his son was murdered over a bad drug deal.

Glen said he has other theories for why Ronnie Busick, Phil Welch and David Pennington were at the Freeman's mobile home that night.

"We thought Danny had straightened up the last four five years and wasn't fooling with drugs, so we just don't know," he said.

He can't understand why it took so long for key evidence found in the sheriff's office to surface.

"They kept that sh** hid for 18 years," he said.

After hearing that more than 12 people knew Busick, Welch and Pennington were involved in the murders and kidnappings but kept quiet, Glen said he understands why people were afraid to come forward.

"Well, these guys threatened to kill everybody and we believe they did kill some of them," he said. "They were tough."

Glen said he just wants answers and to see justice served.

"I just want to know what happened."