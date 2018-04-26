Man accused in 1999 Oklahoma cold case transferred to Oklahoma jail

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. – The man accused in an Oklahoma cold case that’s gripped the nation for more than 18 years has been transferred to an Oklahoma jail.

Lauria Bible and her friend Ashley Freeman, both 16, disappeared on December 30, 1999 from Welch, Okla.

Lauria was at Ashley’s home for a sleepover.

That night, the Freeman’s mobile home went up in flames, and the charred remains of Ashley’s parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman, were found inside.

Danny and Kathy both suffered gunshot wounds to the head, an autopsy showed.

But Lauria and Ashley were nowhere to be found.

The Craig County sheriff called OSBI special agents to help investigate.

For years, agents and many other investigators followed numerous leads, interviewing a multitude of possible witnesses and suspects while searching wells and other possible burial sites.

