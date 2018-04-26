Man convicted of murdering, dismembering ex-girlfriend whose remains were found in Oklahoma dumpster

TULSA, Okla. – A jury found a man guilty of killing and dismembering his ex-girlfriend, whose partial remains were found in an Oklahoma dumpster.

In February of 2017, relatives and friends became concerned when 25-year-old Ashley Mead and her 1-year-old daughter, Winter, disappeared. Mead was reported missing when she didn’t show up for work in Colorado.

A few days later, a gas station employee found a human torso in a suitcase that was thrown in a dumpster in Okmulgee.

Investigators determined the torso likely belonged to Ashley Mead and began looking for her ex-boyfriend, 32-year-old Adam Densmore.

Densmore was found in Okmulgee with the toddler and was taken into custody.

Officials believe Densmore killed Ashley in Colorado, and may have partially dismembered her body in Louisiana.

However, investigators say they still have not recovered all of Ashley’s remains.

Authorities arrested Densmore for charges of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

According to 9 News, prosecutors argued that Densmore had “an absolute hatred” for Mead and killed her because he wanted to keep their 1-year-old daughter in his life.

On Thursday, a jury found Densmore guilty of all of the charges.

Densmore faces life in prison for the charges. He will be sentenced next month.