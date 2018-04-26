Mayor David Holt, Enes Kanter issue pardons to Thunder fans who left Game 5 early

OKLAHOMA CITY – The mayor of Oklahoma City and a beloved, former Thunder player have teamed up to issue quite a few, important pardons.

On Thursday, Mayor David Holt posted video to social media saying he had offered pardons the night before to Thunder fans who left Chesapeake Arena during the third quarter of Game 5 against the Utah Jazz in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs.

At the time, Thunder was down by as many as 25 points and some in the stands had lost hope. However, before the quarter was over – Oklahoma City tied the game.

“I experienced more emotions in that third quarter than a full season of ‘This Is Us,'” Holt said.

Thunder ended up winning 107-99, making the greatest comeback in team history and keeping their season alive.

After the game, Holt told those who left early he would be issuing them pardons – under a couple conditions.

“I just need a note on my desk at City Hall that says ‘I will never give up again,'” he said.

Now, with the help of Enes Kanter – who was traded to the New York Knicks last season and attended Wednesday’s game – the mayor is reviewing a stack of applications for the pardons.

The conditions remain: “If they were properly apologetic and they promised never ever to give up again on our Oklahoma City Thunder.”

“I’ve been busy at City Hall signing those today,” Holt said of the applications. “But, fortunately, I have some help.”

The video then pans over to reveal a smiling Kanter, who’s asked if one of the applicants has earned a pardon.

“I think so,” he said.

The two then start signing the pardons, and Holt thanks Kanter for his assistance.

The series is now 3-2 in favor of the Jazz. Game 6 will be at 9:30 p.m. Friday in Salt Lake City.