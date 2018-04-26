Memorial Marathon relay race details part 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY-You’ve done the training and worked hard and now the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is just a few days away.

Hi I’m Samantha Bentson, Relay Chairman.

And I’m Keelee Bright, your Vice-Chair.

We want your relay experience to be the best it can be, so here’s some information that will help you on race day.

Bus transportation is provided by the Memorial Marathon. We strongly urge relay runners use the shuttle since early road closures make it difficult to park or be dropped off.

Next is finding your relay exchange point. Look for the signage instructing relay runners where to go. There will also be flags pointing in the direction of the relay exchange areas.

For relay exchange number 2 – runner number 1 will continue north on Harvey to NW 36th Street. There you’ll take a left and head to the exchange zone. Your next team member, runner 2 will join the course at the corner of NW 36 and Walker.

Runner 2 should be aware of the Marathon and Half Marathon split that takes place at 50th and Western. All Relay runners MUST make the turn on to Western and head North on Western continuing on the Full Marathon course.

Please follow the FULL marathon green signage!"

For relay exchange number 3, runner number 2 will stay north on Classen and make a right on NW 73rd Street. Your next relay runner, runner #3 will continue north until you reach Wilshire. Then you’ll make a left and rejoin the Marathon course.

For relay exchange 4, you’ll end up in the Stars and Stripes south parking lot – go south until the Relay Exchange zone. Runner 4 will make a right at the end of the parking area and join the Marathon course at Portland.

For relay exchange 5, the 4th runner never leaves the Marathon course. Stay to the right side of the course so you can find runner number 5 on the right side of Grand Boulevard.

For the final leg of the relay, runner number 5 will continue heading south on Grand on the Marathon course for the rest of the race.

As runners approach all relay exchange stations, spotters will call out team bib numbers. It’s impossible to call out every team’s bib number, so it’s important that you know who every team member is or you have some way to identify them – like matching shirts or some other identifier.

It’s a good idea to get to know your teammates or make a game plan on how you will identify one another – before race day.

Relay exchanges can get very crowded. Please be respectful of the runners exchanging and stay to the sides of the course until your runner arrives.

It’s time to celebrate. If your entire team would like to cross the finish line together, make sure all team members have on their bibs and enter the course safely at Twelfth and Robinson, when your relay 5 runner approaches that intersection.

Whether runner 5 crosses the finish line alone, or you run in as a team, all medals will be given at the finish line.

The final runner or your entire team should collect all 5 medals at the finish line – medals are not awarded at any of exchanges.

We want your entire team to have a fantastic experience in the Run to Remember – we pay tribute to those who were killed, those who survived and those changed forever.

If you missed part one of this two-part relay video, go to okcmarathon.com/relay

In part one, you’ll find information about your team bibs, transportation, and parking.

Good luck and have a terrific race!