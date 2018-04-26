Memorial service set for Arkansas sailor killed aboard USS Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor attack

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. – An Arkansas sailor, who died during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, will finally be laid to rest.

Seaman First Class Henry Glenn Tipton was killed aboard the USS Oklahoma, a battleship that capsized in the attack by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941.

The Jonesboro Sun reports that Tipton’s remains were identified after his family submitted DNA five years ago to the U.S. Navy as part of its efforts to distinguish the remains of sailors.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 8 at the Wings of Honor Museum in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.

Photos, artifacts and metals related to Tipton’s career will be displayed at the museum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 7.