× New backpack rule in place for upcoming Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY – As organizers of the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon prepare for more than 20,000 runners, there are a few changes to this year’s race that runners need to know before they reach the starting line.

The 18th annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon will take place on Sunday, April 29.

Organizers say runners from all 50 states and 13 foreign countries are registered for either the marathon, half marathon, relay, 5K or kids marathon. In all, they expect more than 23,000 people to participate in the event. If you’re not already registered, you can register up until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say road closures will begin by 6 a.m., so runners should plan to arrive downtown before 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Also, there are new rules when it comes to backpacks this year. Runners will not be able to have backpacks, hydration vests, ruck packs, air tanks or anything that is carried over runners’ shoulders. However, running belts, transparent hand-held or clip-on water bottles that are less than one liter are allowed.

As the day heats up, organizers say there will be extra hydration and ice beginning at Mile 20.