× Offensive photo sent out on social media during school skit in Oklahoma is going viral

CHANDLER, Okla. — An offensive photo sent out on social media during a school skit at Chandler High School is going viral.

During a skit about bullying at Chandler High School, a student snapped a photo and posted it to the social media app Snapchat.

The photo includes a student wearing a prison uniform with the caption “N***er for auction in Chandler Oklahoma, starting bid $50,” and a confederate flag on the bottom of the photo.

According to the sister of the student at the center of the photo, the student who took the photo has been suspended and the school will be having an assembly to address the issue.

News 4 left a message with the superintendent for comment about the issue and we have not yet heard back.