× Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly choking, raping woman

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was arrested after allegedly choking and raping a woman.

On April 24th, a woman said she was staying the night with her friend, 48-year-old Terry Scott Roach, when the man allegedly started to choke her.

The woman said she eventually lost consciousness.

The next thing she said she remembered was her sister screaming.

The woman’s sister told police that she had received a text earlier that night from her sister saying she needed help.

When the woman’s sister arrived to Roach’s home, she walked into his room where she reportedly saw Roach “violently” raping her sister with his hands around her throat.

The woman’s sister started screaming at Roach, who then reportedly stopped raping the woman.

The two women then left and went to the hospital and called police.

The police officer noted in his report that the victim had bruising on her neck consistent with strangulation.

Roach was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of first-degree rape.