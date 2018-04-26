× Oklahoma City mother arrested after allegedly hitting daughter, who is disabled, with belt

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City mother was arrested after allegedly hitting her daughter, who is disabled, with a belt.

On April 25th, police were called to a metro school after a 13-year-old girl showed up to school with injuries.

The girl, who is disabled, according to the police report, told officers that her mother, 33-year-old Candice Jones, hit her with a belt on the arm and face.

When police questioned the girl’s siblings, they said Jones often “whoops” them with a belt on their arms.

Authorities interviewed Jones who said she hit the 13-year-old because she had hit one of her siblings.

Jones was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for child abuse.