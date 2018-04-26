× Oklahoma City Public Schools: Last day of school will be May 29

OKLAHOMA CITY – Following a teacher walkout that lasted two weeks earlier this month, many school districts across the state were tasked with coming up with a plan to make up that missed time in the classroom.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Public Schools District announced that the last day of school for students will be Tuesday, May 29.

“After receiving some questions about why our make-up plan looks slightly different from other districts, OKCPS re-evaluated our calendar minutes and found that we had an internal miscommunication that resulted in our plan adding up to about 14 more hours than the required minimum. It was an honest mistake and the team immediately came together to consider our options/ next steps,” a release from the district read.

School officials say they will reserve the additional snow days on May 30 and May 31 for use in the event of inclement weather.

At this point, district leaders say they will keep the additional hour of instruction that was added to the end of every school day through May 29.