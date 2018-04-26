Oklahoma City receives $800,000 grant from Environmental Protection Agency

OKLAHOMA CITY – Just days after Earth Day, city leaders received a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.

On Thursday, city officials announced that the $800,000 grant from the EPA will be used to support environmental cleanup in Oklahoma City to promote the redevelopment of under-used property.

City leaders say the money will be used across Oklahoma City, including areas in and around downtown.

“It’s not unusual for property in and around downtown to have environmental issues,” said Mayor David Holt. “This area was formerly full of gas stations, dry cleaners, pump jacks, auto repair shops and auto salvage lots. Those uses left a legacy that presented challenges to new users. I’d like to thank the EPA for providing funding that helps put these valuable properties back into use.”

The grant is part of $54.5 million the EPA is distributing to 145 communities across the country.

“Oklahoma City is among the nation’s top-performing cities for leveraging brownfields funding to build economic success,” said EPA Regional Administrator Anne Idsal. “With this grant, they can continue to show how blighted properties can become investments for the community.”