× Oklahoma man arrested for driving under the influence in deadly crash

LAWTON, Okla. – A man was taken into custody following a deadly crash in Lawton.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to an accident in the 4500 block of W. Grove Blvd.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw debris covering the entire roadway.

According to the arrest report, authorities saw 21-year-old Tyson Jackson get out of one of the vehicles and start running across the roadway. When he was ordered to sit down, he complied.

“Jackson had a lot of blood running down his face and he seemed confused,” the report states.

Witnesses told police that a gold SUV was heading westbound on Grove Blvd. when a silver SUV pulled out of a driveway and the two vehicles collided.

Jackson and the driver of the other vehicle, Sylvia Wisebaker, were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Sadly, Wisebaker died from her injuries.

Paramedics told police that as they were treating Jackson, they could smell alcohol coming from his person. The report states that when officers asked Jackson if he had been drinking, he admitted to having a few drinks earlier in the day.

Jackson was arrested on a complaint of driving under the influence resulting in an injury accident.