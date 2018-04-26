Oklahoma man facing charge after allegedly beating child over grades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City man is facing a child abuse charge after police said he allegedly beat a child because of a bad grade in school.

Jesus Perez, 35, was arrested Wednesday night after officers responded to a home near the 1200 block of N.W. 101st St.

According to MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, the victim is a 7-year-old boy.

"[Perez] hit him with closed fists, hit him again in the face, hit him in the head, hit him in the legs. Child showed signs of being punched. He had swelling in certain areas of his face. He had a knot on his head from being hit," Knight said. "He was not seriously injured, however this is obviously behavior that is not acceptable and certainly not legal."

News 4 spoke with a witness, who did not wish to be identified for the safety of herself and her children. She described Perez as agitated on Wednesday.

"Something ticked him off and he, he just hit him," she said. "He was striking him in the head and then took him to the room, and I tried to intervene and he shut the door."

The witness said she immediately called 911. She said the child is doing well, though a bit shaken up from the violent incident.

"I have a lot of support from family and friends so I mean, I’m fine," she said. "I just feel more like relief that he’s gone."

Perez is currently facing one charge of child abuse and is booked at the Oklahoma County Jail on a $10,000 bond.