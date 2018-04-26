× Star Wars universe to expand with animated series ‘Resistance’

The “Star Wars” universe is expanding again on the animation front with “Star Wars: Resistance,” a Disney Channel series set during a period prior to events depicted in the 2015 movie “The Force Awakens.”

The program, scheduled to make its debut in the fall, will feature the droid BB-8 and appearances by the established characters Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma, voiced by the actors who played them in the recent movies, Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie, respectively.

The plot will center on a young pilot named Kazuda Xiono who is recruited by the Resistance to spy on the evil entity known as the First Order.

The anime-style series is being overseen by Dave Filoni, who was responsible for the “Star Wars”-branded shows “The Clone Wars” and “Rebels,” with the latter having recently completed a four-season run on Disney XD. According to Disney, production has already begun on the show, which reunites several members of the “Rebels” creative team.

Lucasfilm previously indicated that there were plans for additional animated shows, although planning such spinoffs has become a bit trickier as the company has ramped up production of “Star Wars” stand-alone movies, additional trilogies and TV shows for a planned streaming service since its acquisition by the Walt Disney Co.

Despite that, Filoni told CNN last year that the potential for “Star Wars”-related animation is “almost limitless,” given the scope of the franchise’s galaxy.