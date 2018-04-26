The Day After: A Historic Comeback and Melo’s Minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nearly 24 hours later and it's still stunning Oklahoma City found a way to erase a 25 point deficit against the Utah Jazz. It's the fifth largest comeback in NBA playoff history and the largest in franchise history for the Thunder.

Either way, the Thunder live to fight another day against the Jazz.

The Thunder did it on the heels of Russell Westbrook and Paul George combining to score 79 points. The only Thunder players in double figures. In fact, over the last 20 minutes of the game, Westbrook outscored the Jazz by himself. Carmelo Anthony scoring just seven points.

The biggest topic surrounding Oklahoma City's success in the third and fourth quarters was during their 34-7 run, it was all done without the aid of Carmelo Anthony. Jerami Grant playing his position during that pivotal stretch. A shot during the game showed Anthony and assistant coach Mo Cheeks engaging in a heated exchange. Melo said after the game his competitive juices were flowing and he just wanted to be apart of the effort.

It's sparked a discussion, should Grant get more minutes over Melo? Billy Donovan says coaches don't enter games knowing exactly what they're going to do. Adding that coaches have to make decisions on the spot based on what they're seeing in the game. Donovan was noncommittal about Melo's and Grant's minutes.

Donovan did say that, "I'm always going to do what's best for the team."

Billy Donovan addressed that and if it was the most impressive game he's ever been apart of in his Thursday availability before the team took off for Utah. You can hear his comments on both in the video above.

The Thunder and Jazz face off in game six on Friday night in Salt Lake City at 9:30.