4 the weekend: Festival of the Arts, Norman Music Festival

OKLAHOMA CITY – We’ve got sunny weather for the Festival of the Arts.

Admission is always free at the popular downtown venue, but if you don’t bring some money you can’t sample what’s available on the International Food Row.

For $3, kids can take part in hands-on crafts in the children’s area, and there are four stages with non-stop performances.

The Norman Music Festival is a free, three-day independent music festival in downtown Norman. There are concerts on Friday night, Saturday and Sunday is a full-blown festival atmosphere with outdoor stages.

Celebrate Scottish culture at the Iron Thistle Heritage Festival and Highland Games in Yukon all weekend. Organizers say $6 will give you entry to Scottish games, along with Celtic bands and dancers.

Discover Oklahoma airs Saturdays on News 4 at 6:30 p.m.