Burn ban in Oklahoma City lifted following recent rainfall

OKLAHOMA CITY – The burn ban in Oklahoma City has been lifted thanks to recent rainfall.

Earlier this month, the fire department issued a burn ban for Oklahoma City.

Thanks to recent rainfall and moisture received in the Oklahoma City area, the Oklahoma City Fire Marshal lifted the burn ban.

The fire department is reminding residents that it is still illegal to burn without a permit issued by the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Therefore, anyone considering a controlled burn needs to contact the Oklahoma City Fire Marshal at (405)316-6843 to obtain guidelines and a burn permit.