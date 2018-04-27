× Casey’s General Stores file building permits for proposed Oklahoma City locations

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new type of convenience store will be coming to Oklahoma City soon.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, building permits have been filed by Casey’s General Store for the southwest corner of Wilshire and Council and the northwest corner of Cemetery Rd. and Reno.

Casey’s General Store had previously focused on small towns, but has begun to make a push into surburban and urban areas. Right now, there are 18 locations across Oklahoma.

Like OnCue and QuikTrip, Casey’s General Store prepares pizza, burgers, sub sandwiches, and breakfast sandwiches.