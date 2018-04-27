× Company donating $30,000 to Oklahoma volunteer fire departments

LEEDEY, Okla. – As the flames have finally been contained in western Oklahoma, a national company announced that it is donating thousands to volunteer firefighters who battled the blazes.

Between the Rhea Fire and the 34 Complex Fire, officials believe almost 350,000 acres were consumed in the wildfires.

As a result of the dry conditions and strong winds, dozens of residents lost their homes and hundreds of head of cattle were killed.

While the wildfires raged, several organizations began collecting donations for the victims and the firefighters.

Nutrien announced that it is donating $30,000 to six volunteer fire departments who fought wildfires in western Oklahoma.

“We know these fires have been devastating for our grower customers – who are our neighbors and friends,” said Mike Frank, President of Nutrien’s Retail division. “We value the relationships we have built in this area and when a crisis like this occurs, it’s important for us to help out.”

The $30,000 will be split between fire departments in Arapaho, Butler, Camargo, Leedey, Taloga and Vici.

“So many of them went above and beyond to help get these fires under control. People are grateful for what they did – and so is Nutrien,” said Ted Meyer, branch manager of the Crop Production Services location in Clinton.

Officials say the money will help repair trucks and equipment, and help the departments replenish day-to-day supplies.

“We’re really grateful for this donation,” Baker said. “We’re all volunteers – we rely on donations to do our work,” said Matt Baker, chief of the Butler Volunteer Fire Department.