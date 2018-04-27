× Deadly crash that claimed life of 18-year-old under investigation

MINCO, Okla. – Investigators are still trying to figure out what exactly led to a deadly crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old girl.

Around 8:30 p.m. on April 26, emergency crews were called to an accident along State Hwy 37 in Minco, Oklahoma.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they realized that a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a GMC SUV had collided.

Authorities say the driver of the motorcycle, 20-year-old Christian Boatman, was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s report, Boatman was listed in critical condition with head, internal trunk, arm and leg injuries.

Sadly, there was nothing they could do for the passenger on the bike.

The report states that 18-year-old Tatum Horn was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the crash is under investigation.