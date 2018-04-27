× Emergency crews responded to a train vs. vehicle accident in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY- Emergency were on scene of a train vs. vehicle accident near SE 51st and High.

Police say a BNSF employee called in the accident saying their train had hit a car.

Officials on scene say two cars were involved in a road rage incident when one car blew a tire and became disabled on the train tracks. The other car left the scene.

The driver of the damaged car attempted to change his tire when a train started coming his way.

Police say the driver was able to back away from the tracks before the train struck the vehicle.

There were no injuries reported.