Family questions why DUI offender walked away from crash without going to jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Former ADA police officer Adam Vanlandingham. He was wanted for driving drunk and causing a wreck that left Jerome Carter badly injured. “It is not uncommon for us to see a drug impaired driver on the scene and not place that drug impaired driver into custody immediately,” said Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Ronnie Hampton.

It's a question families like those of Carter’s are asking how did a man, like Vanlandingham with repeated offenses walk away from a DUI crash without being arrested?

The Oklahoma Highway patrol said it all depends on where that DUI offense took place.

“Oklahoma and Tulsa County are very unique compared to the other 75 counties. In the other 75 counties, a person arrested by a law enforcement officer without a warrant will generally go see the judge the very next business day,” said Hampton.

Hampton oversees the OHP Homicide Division. He said unlike Oklahoma and Tulsa counties police in rural counties can only hold an inmate for just 48 hours.

“Had we booked him into jail, had he went from the judge the very next day and the judge says how do you plea and he says I plead guilty to the crime of DUI. Then at that point, if our victim would have died 2 days later that is all the punishment that he would have gotten is for DUI,” said Hampton.

“Any criminal defense attorney would say go enter a plea to the DUI charge immediately and limit your liability on potentially having a higher charge later,” said DUI attorney, John Hunsucker.

Hunsucker said accused DUI offenders also have rights. In cases like this, prosecutors wouldn't be able to upgrade charges after a defendant has already plead guilty.

Vanlandingham is charged with a DUI that caused greater bodily injury.

“The crime arises from an act; you can`t charge somebody with multiple crimes for one act,” said Hunsucker.

Hampton said 48 hours is not enough time to collect evidence like blood samples and toxicology reports. Evidence that would be needed in a manslaughter or murder case.

And in this case, had they arrested Vanlandingham the night of the crash he wouldn't have faced a more serious charge.

“This guy has a previous DUI and somebody would have died out of that car wreck that's a 2nd degree murder case. This person could be facing no less than 10 years and no more than life in prison,” said Hampton.