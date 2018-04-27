× Flash fire created by fumes at metro hair salon sends two men to hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two men were taken to the hospital with second-degree burns following a flash fire at a hair salon near N. May Avenue and N.W. 30th Street.

Fire crews got the call around 8:30 p.m. The battalion chief said two workers were cleaning the floors in the back of the building when fumes from the acetone they were using came in contact with an ignition source, causing a flash fire.

The two men suffered second-degree burns. Crews said they were talking but were obviously in pain when they were taken to the hospital.