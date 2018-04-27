× Former police chief accused of sexually assaulting intellectually disabled man multiple times

DURANT, Okla. – A former police chief accused of sexually assaulting an intellectually disabled man multiple times is on trial in Bryan County.

Bryon Gordon is facing two felony sexual assault charges.

Court documents say Gordon allegedly sexually assaulted a then 33-year-old man who is mentally disabled multiple times at the Choctaw Casino and Resort and at Gordon’s home in Pauls Valley.

News 4 has confirmed that Gordon previously served as the police chief in Boswell. He also served as a deputy in Garvin County and worked for the Paoli Police Department.