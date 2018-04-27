OKLAHOMA CITY – A man accused of murder in northeast Oklahoma City has been arrested.

Just before 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2017, officials say 28-year-old Joshua Williams, 27-year-old Kendal Richardson, and 27-year-old Brandon Johnson were inside of a home in the 1600 block of N.E. 20th when an altercation occurred .

At some point, Williams was shot to death.

Richardson and Johnson were arrested for the murder.

However, earlier this month, police announced there was a third suspect in the case and issued a first-degree murder warrant for 26-year-old Ronnie Eugene Brannon.

Brannon was arrested Thursday and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for first-degree murder.