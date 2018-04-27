Man charged with cold case murders claims he doesn’t know where missing teens’ bodies are located

VINITA, Okla. – A man charged in the cold case murders of four people, including the disappearance of two teenagers, claims he ‘doesn’t know anything’ about where the girls’ bodies can be found.

Ronnie Dean Busick was extradited from Kansas to the Craig County Jail in Vinita on Wednesday evening. As he arrived, he said he didn’t know where the missing teens were but he’d “talk to the families.”

The 66-year-old was charged Sunday with four counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Danny and Kathy Freeman; their daughter, Ashley Freeman; and her friend, Lauria Bible.

Danny and Kathy were shot in the head, and their bodies were left in their burning home. The teens’ bodies were never found.

The initial investigation didn’t get very far, but authorities said a review in recent years uncovered new evidence, including witness statements linking Busick, Warren Phillip Welch and David Pennington to the killings. The other two men have since died.

After arriving at the Craig County Jail, Busick claimed that he would speak to Lorene Bible, Lauria Bible’s mother, about her daughter’s disappearance.

According to the Tulsa World, Lorene Bible spent 20 minutes in the jail with Busick to try to get some answers and some closure.

“He said he didn’t know anything,” she told the newspaper.

Bible says that she spoke to him about his drug use and encouraged him to come forward with any information if his memory become clearer.

“I just want to know where my daughter is,” she said. “I want to bring her home.”