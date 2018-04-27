× Newcastle police investigating alleged auto burglary

NEWCASTLE, Okla. – Authorities in Newcastle are asking for help identifying an alleged auto burglary suspect.

Officials with the Newcastle Police Department released photos of a man accused of breaking into a vehicle.

The burglary occurred on April 13, and the alleged suspect was seen driving a champagne colored Ford F-150 pickup truck.

If you have any information that could identify the alleged suspect, call the Newcastle Police Department at (405) 387-5525.