MCLOUD, Okla. – Correctional officers say someone was attempting to sneak contraband into a metro facility earlier this week.

On Thursday, correctional officers at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center noticed a man throwing packages over the fence.

Officers were able to get the items, and discovered several different types of contraband inside the packages.

In all, officials found 2.5 ounces of marijuana, 1/3 an ounce of meth, three cellphones, lighters and other items.