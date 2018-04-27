Oklahoma Blood Institute: Blood donors have a chance to win a dream vacation

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials at a local organization say Oklahomans have the chance to save a life and win a dream vacation.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute announced that it is giving away a dream vacation to blood donors on Saturday, May 5.

Donors who visit one of the blood drive locations on May 5 will be entered to win either a seven-night Caribbean cruise for two adults or a 3-day, 2-night Disney Resort hotel package for two adults and one child, including three two-day passes to Disney World Parks.

Even if you don’t win a vacation, you’ll still walk away with a t-shirt and a coupon for a free honey butter chicken biscuit from Whataburger.

The blood drives will occur at the following locations on May 5:

Bartlesville: Washington Park Mall – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Broken Bow: Gardenwalk of Broken Bow- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cache: Cache High School- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Durant: Webstaurant Store Durant- 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

El Reno: El Reno Burger Days- 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Enid: Oakwood Mall – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lawton: Lawton Masonic Lodge #183 – 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Lawton: MacArthur Middle School- 10 a.m. 2:30 p.m.

McAlester: High Hill Fire Department- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Norman: Sooner Mall – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City: OKC Outlets – 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Shawnee: Shawnee Mall – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tulsa: River Spirit Casino – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.