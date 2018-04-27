Oklahoma City firefighters rescue kitten trapped in car

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City firefighters became mechanics recently while attempting to save a kitten.

On Thursday, firefighters from the Oklahoma City Fire Department were called to rescue a kitten that was trapped in a car.

Fire crews from Engine 51 learned the kitten was wedged between a fender well and an engine compartment.

After dismantling part of the vehicle, firefighters rescued ‘Shartell II.’

Fire officials say the kitten is replacing the first cat that the owners rescued on Shartel Ave. a few years ago.

‘Shartel II’ was a bit scared but unharmed.