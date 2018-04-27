× Oklahoma City man arrested after infant suffered skull fracture

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was arrested after an infant suffered a skull fracture.

On April 25th, police were called to a local hospital after an infant was brought in with a skull fracture.

Hospital staff told police that along with a skull fracture, the infant also had two bilateral hematomas.

Quentarius Jevon Collins, 26, was arrested for child abuse in connection to the case.

No other information is available at this time.