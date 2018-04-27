Oklahoma school district targeted by thieves

LITTLE AXE, Okla. – School leaders at a local high school are searching for someone who allegedly stole items from the district.

Officials say that someone broke into the maintenance storage area at Little Axe Public Schools and stole the district’s pickup truck, tools and other miscellaneous items. The suspects also allegedly stole a utility trailer, and a John Deere tractor with a front end loader.

Now, school leaders are asking the community for help finding the alleged suspects.

“We believe that the Pickup, Trailer, and Tractor left the school and headed north on 168th Ave NE. The trailer had a flat tire on the right rear which was not aired up prior to leaving the school. If you have cameras that face 168 Ave. north of the school, we would appreciate information which could lead to getting the school property back,” a post on Facebook read.

If you have any information on the crime, contact the school at (405) 239-7691.