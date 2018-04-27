Oklahoma students volunteer to help wildfire victims

LEEDEY , Okla. – As wildfires tore through western Oklahoma, many residents were seeking ways to help their neighbors in need.

Between the Rhea Fire and the 34 Complex Fire, officials believe almost 350,000 acres were consumed in the wildfires.

As a result of the dry conditions and strong winds, dozens of residents lost their homes and hundreds of head of cattle were killed.

While the wildfires raged, several organizations began collecting donations for the victims and the firefighters.

One local school district did even more.

Organizers say 80 students from Leedey Public School spent more than six hours on April 24 helping victims of the Rhea Fire.

The students were split into 10 groups with at least two teachers leading each group.

The students worked to pull burned fence posts, cut out cedar trees, roll burnt fences, cut pipe to make new fence corners, helped setup new hay and fed minerals to cattle that had to be relocated due to the blaze.

Organizers tell News 4 that the project was not required and that all of the students decided to donate their time and energy to help others in need.

Right now, the community of Leedey is trying to plan an event to honor the firefighters and others who helped to protect homes, animals and farmland from the wildfire. The event will also raise funds to repair equipment damaged by the flames.

Organizers say the ‘Together We Rise’ event will be held on Saturday, May 26 but they are still working out the other details.