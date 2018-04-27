Organization seeking nominations for Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma organization is seeking nominations for the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame.

The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women is seeking nominations for 2018 inductees to the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame.

“There are many outstanding Oklahoma women who are improving the lives of other women, families and children and deserve to be recognized for their efforts,” said Linda Haneborg, chair of the 2018 Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame who serves as a commissioner for OCSW and was inducted into the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame in 2013. “It is important to honor these women in a permanent manner to inspire and encourage today’s young women and girls to pursue their dreams through today’s role models.

To be eligible, nominees must live in Oklahoma or be a former resident of Oklahoma.

The deadline to nominate an individual is June 1, 2018.

Nomination forms are available online.