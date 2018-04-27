× Police: Suspects accused of breaking into dozens of vehicles within one week

OKLAHOMA CITY — Village police arrested several people who they believe are responsible for nearly 40 car burglaries over the past five days following a high-speed chase early Friday morning.

Officials with the Village Police Department said a woman reported a car burglary early Friday morning.

Then officers spotted the alleged suspect’s vehicle near Westchester and Penn, and a chase ensued, with speeds reaching 90 miles per hour at one point.

The vehicle crashed in front of an apartment complex near N.W. 63rd and Meridian.

The three alleged suspects got out of the car and ran into the complex, but police eventually spotted the alleged suspects and took them into custody.

Dakota Rogers, Tanner Webb and a juvenile, who police had recently filed felony charges against, were arrested.

Police believe they are responsible for 30 to 40 car burglaries in the Village that occurred over the past few days.

Police said along with the alleged suspects, they found several guns and methamphetamine.