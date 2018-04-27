× Representatives to consider multi-billion dollar budget bill

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers in the Oklahoma House of Representatives are expected to consider a multi-billion dollar budget bill on Friday.

SB1600, which passed the Oklahoma Senate on Wednesday, appropriates more than $7.5 billion to state agencies. According to budget chair Sen. Kim David, R-Wagoner, the bill includes no cuts to any agency.

The roughly $7.5 billion includes $2.9 billion for public education and $1.1 billion for the Oklahoma Healthcare Authority.

The budget bill will be presented by Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston.