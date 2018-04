× Steelers Snag A Pair Of Cowboys In Washington and Rudolph

Oklahoma State Wide Receiver and Biletnikoff winner, James Washington, was the first in-state product drafted in the second round on day two of the NFL draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers called Washington’s name with the 60th pick.

Not long after, Washington learned he would be joined by a familiar face in Pittsburgh. The Steelers selected former Cowboy quarterback, Mason Rudolph with the 76th overall pick.