Texas troopers shoot, kill Oklahoma kidnapping suspect as he stabs woman with knife

WICHITA FALLS, Texas – Texas troopers shot and killed an Oklahoma kidnapping suspect as he stabbed a woman with a knife Thursday.

Around 8:30 a.m., a police officer in Burkburnett, Texas attempted to pull over a Dodge Charger that reportedly matched the description of a vehicle believed to be connected to a kidnapping out of Norman, Okla.

The driver refused to pull over and led police on a chase while the alleged kidnapping victim sat in the passenger seat.

As the chase went on, other law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit.

Eventually, a police officer from Electra, Texas and a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper were able to spike the tires of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to come to a stop.

According to the preliminary investigation, officials say the suspect and the victim then got out of the vehicle.

That is when the suspect allegedly began stabbing the female victim with a large knife, officials said.

The suspect was then shot by a DPS trooper. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female victim was airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the chase.

At this time, authorities have not released any names connected to the case pending notification of family members.

Norman police told KAUZ that the suspect and victim were involved in a domestic relationship.