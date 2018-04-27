× Two people injured after fire at hair salon

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two adult males sustained second degree burns to their hands and arms after a fire at Kreations Hair Salon in the 3100 block of N. Drexel.

Oklahoma City Firefighters say the fire started due to acetone being too close to a heating source, which caused a small explosion.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. Officials say there was not a lot of damage to the salon and that it did not lose power.

Both patients were transported to the hospital.